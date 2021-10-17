Google Wifi Delivers High Convenience And Medium Coverage In Mesh Router | Analysis / Review

This Thursday (14), Google launched its new Google Wifi mesh router in Brazil, with the possibility of purchasing an individual unit or a kit with three pieces, for larger environments. Does Google Wifi deliver a satisfying user experience? What are your main differentiators? TudoCelular has tested the product in advance and tells you all the details.

design

Google Wifi has a cylinder-shaped look, with a horizontal passage in the middle. This is where the LED light turns on, which indicates, depending on the color, whether you are connected or not. At the bottom, there is a bottom on which the RJ-45 input and output ports are located, as well as the power supply to plug into the socket – this model doesn’t have a USB-C output, as in the predecessor. There is still an opening for the wires to pass through, without affecting its position where you want to place it. It weighs 340 grams, which characterizes something very light for a product of this type. The design provided is also very compact and unobtrusive, which makes it visually pleasant to position anywhere in the house.

Management and extra features

All configuration is done through the Google Home app. Just turn on the product and connect the internet cable to it, to start the configuration in the app, just like when connecting a Chromecast, a Nest Mini or a Nest Audio. You can set a network name and password before completing the process. In a few steps, it will be set up and ready to use. There is no need to set IP, DNS or anything else manually.

In the app, the user will have access to a number of extra features. By entering the “Wi-Fi” option, you can test the download and upload speed, in addition to seeing the detailed consumption of data both in history and in real-time usage. Google Home displays all devices connected to that network, how often they are used and what their individual consumption is. Google Wifi offers the option of prioritizing a device so that more bandwidth is allocated to it if there are many connected.

The user also has features aimed at security. One of them is “Family Wi-Fi”, which sets a schedule to disable the children’s device network at bedtime, or immediately pause with the app or the Assistant, as well as block access to sites with adult content . In addition, there is the “Visitors Network”, designed to create a special network so that you can easily share the password with people who can arrive at your residence, without having to go through the main access. They will only have access to the devices you select. Another novelty is that the product takes advantage of the so-called Network Assist, which creates the same connection for 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz. This favors integration between the devices connected in your home.

Coverage and signal quality

We come to the main point of the analysis. In coverage, Google recommends using one unit in environments up to 110 m² and the kit with three in locations up to 330 m². TudoCelular tested it in an apartment with about 42 m², but placed the product in the corner, to find out if it is possible to receive the same signal throughout the residence, with a 60 Mega TIM Live internet. From the side of the router and at a distance of three meters – with a wall –, it was possible to get the full speed or something very close to it, that is, without any loss. Already at eight meters, with two walls and more obstacles in the middle, you could feel a considerable drop in quality, with a reduction to approximately 9.5 Mega. In a different closed room – about 6 meters away from the router – the drop reached a third of the contracted speed. See the comparison we made at the same distances with the TP-Link Archer C60 router, connected at 5 GHz frequency on a Galaxy Note 9:

on the side of the router

~3 meters

~8 meters

Closed room (~6 meters)

We even tested the signal quality in an upstairs apartment, diagonally across from the router, to see the range of the 2.4GHz network on a more basic cell phone from a greater distance. This time, we compared not only with the C60 router, but also with TIM Live’s own native modem signal. At a distance of approximately 12 meters under these conditions, Google Wifi registered a speed of 3 Mega, a little less than the 3.4 Mega of the TP-Link model. However, it was much higher than the speed reached by the operator’s modem, as you can see below:

~12 meters

The solution to this low coverage lies in the position of your router. Ideally, it should be in a central location so that its coverage radius reaches the entire environment. If you live in a townhouse or a house with a bigger size, you will need to use the kit with three units, in the mesh system. Overall, the experience doesn’t disappoint even with more than a dozen devices connected to it. We carried out an “overload” with five cell phones, two Smart TVs, three notebooks, a pay-TV decoder and a video game console at the same time. Everyone was able to enjoy the internet without chokes or drops in quality, as long as you don’t demand that you download files to exploit the full speed of your plan.

Technical specifications Connection Standard: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Frequencies: dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

Data transfer rate; 1200 Mbps

Scope: 110 m² per unit

Processor: Quad-core ARM

RAM memory: 512 MB

RJ-45 connectivity support

Dimensions (diameter x height): 106.12 x 68.75 mm

Weight: 340 grams





Final considerations

Google Wifi is a mesh router that combines a modern and discreet design, practicality in configuration and a series of extra features. Having your router managed by the Google Home app makes it easier to use multiple devices connected in a smart home, since the internet will be viewable in the same space as the devices that use it. The biggest restriction noted was in coverage. As it does not have external antennas, the signal radius is limited and can present large drops depending on the amount of obstacles and walls that are in the way. Therefore, if you live in a large environment, you will need to install the three-piece kit, to give an equal experience in every corner of the house.

Limited coverage with one unit
high price