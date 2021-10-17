Gotham Knights: Cutting Owls and Batman Killed in New Trailer

The DC Fandome event brought a lot of news for fans and the details of Gotham Knights are among the most anticipated. A new trailer of the game’s history was released, confirming some rumors that have been circulating in the specialized press since last year.

A version of the trailer was even leaked to Twitter before it was officially unveiled at the event — leaving everyone in an uproar. It turns out that DC managed to take down the post and, soon after, at 4 pm, published the video on its official channel. Watch (or review):

confirmed rumors

As well commented by the folks at Eurogamer, the trailer doesn’t show anything of the gameplay, as many might expect, but it confirms some interesting details about its history. The script is reportedly based on Scott Snyder’s Batman comics, which revealed the existence of the Court of Owls in Gotham City.

The Court of Owls is a secret organization that has secretly ruled Gotham since its inception — and they are the main antagonist of the game. It is in this group that the four heroes already revealed — Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin — must make an end. Also because, as already debated for some time and confirmed in the first seconds of the trailer, Bruce Wayne is dead at the beginning of Gotham Knights.

For once, there are already comments on the YouTube video saying that this dead Batman story is bullshit. We imagine that DC will maintain the suspense until the game’s release, scheduled for 2022 — without specifying a date. It will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. We will continue to share all the news from Gotham Knights here on Voxel.