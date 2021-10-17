government proposes BRL 70 billion less

With difficulties in approving a supplementary credit of R$164 billion to pay current expenses without breaking the so-called golden rule, the economic team will send a message to Congress asking for a reduction in the amount. According to Estadão/Broadcast, the Ministry of Economy will request that the credit be R$93.9 billion.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ team will send an official letter asking that the bill that deals with the matter be modified. The justification is that there was an improvement in collection and relocation and a reduction in expenses and, therefore, the amount needed is now lower.

The new amount, however, is still well above that calculated by the project’s rapporteur, Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA), who, at the end of August, presented a report in which he authorized the realization of loans to fund only R$ 28, 5 billion.

Yesterday, Rocha said that he will wait for the Ministry of Economy’s letter to analyze whether he will give a new opinion and will serve the government. “Only there was a great achievement. We are already saving R$ 70 billion in loans. It is no small thing,” he said.

Hildo Rocha also maintains that he sees no need to authorize an amount above what is in his report, alleging excess revenue in recent months and projections made by technicians at the Chamber for the result of revenues until the end of the year. “Unless they prove to me that the numbers are different, then I’ll change right away, no problem.”

Investments

Established in the Constitution, the golden rule prohibits the government from carrying out credit operations, such as loans in the financial market, in an amount greater than what it spends on investments. The logic is that the loans are not used to pay expenses such as salaries and the cost of the machine.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.