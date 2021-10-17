Grêmio squad: back of the Paraguayan national team, Villasanti is the novelty against Juventude | Guild

Grêmio released it after the training this saturday the list of related to Sunday’s game against Juventude, at Arena, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The main new feature among the 23 players available is the return of steering wheel Villasanti after appointments by the Paraguayan selection.

In his first call, new coach Vagner Mancini opted for more experienced athletes. Everton, Luiz Fernando and Bruno Cortez were not part of the list for the games against Santos and Fortaleza, away from home, and now they return. Young Elias is still in the group.

Mancini will have the return of Douglas Costa, Rafinha, Thiago Santos and Villasanti for the regional derby against Juventude. The first three were suspended in the match against Fortaleza. The Paraguayan defensive midfielder was with his team for the World Cup qualifiers.

1 of 1 Villasanti returns to Grêmio team — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Villasanti returns to Grêmio team — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Probable Guild: Brenno; Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Alisson, Jean Pyerre (Campaz) and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Lucas Silva, who left last Wednesday’s game with muscle pain at halftime, against Fortaleza, is also available. The list of embezzlement has defender Ruan, who won the third yellow card at Castelão, Geromel and Borja. The two are still undergoing treatment at the medical department.

Geromel is still recovering from a broken foot and should return in the next few days. Borja’s case is more serious, with a return forecast only at the end of October.

Grêmio and Juventude will face off from 6:15 pm on Sunday, at Arena, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor is the penultimate in the table with 23 points.