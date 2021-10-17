Grupo Pão de Açúcar announces the closing of Extra banner stores in Maceió

Extra chain stores operating in Maceió must be closed by December of this year. The announcement was made last Thursday (14) by Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), which also announced the sale of 71 hypercardo stores to the wholesaler Assaí.

With the sale, the Extras stores located in the districts of Farol and Mangabeiras in Maceió will cease their activities. They are among the four chain stores that will be closed. The third is in the state of Tocantins and the fourth did not have its address disclosed.

In addition to the 4 stores that will be closed, around 70% of Extra Hiper stores in Brazil were sold, 32 were not sold to Assaí and 28 will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra banners.

Source: GPA

“The Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued, and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability,” says an excerpt of the statement.

According to the statement released by Grupo Pão de Açúcar, the company will leave the hypermarket segment in Brazil. The estimated transaction was BRL 5.2 billion, of which BRL 4 billion will be paid by the buyer in installments, between December this year and January 2024, and the remaining BRL 1.2 billion will be paid to Pão de Sugar from a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí.

According to the group, Assaí will manage to add 71 stores to the cash-and-carry chain and thus gain muscle to compete with Atacadão. Carrefour, owner of Atacadão, had already made several moves to expand the cash and carry operation – it bought Makro and Big. Experts say that this transaction makes sense for both GPA and Assaí. First, because GPA needs to focus on the most profitable operations.

*With Agencies