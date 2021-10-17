Guto evaluates tie as positive and praises Mancini’s passage at América-MG – 10/17/2021

The coach of Bahia, Guto Ferreira, evaluated as positive the tie 0-0 with América-MG, last night (16), at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. For the coach, tying with a team that lost only to Internacional in the last 10 games shows that the team is on the right path.

During the game that also marked the third game of the Bahia team without conceding goals, the Steel Squadron maintained an organized defensive line, which prevented the opening of the scoreboard by the opponent on numerous occasions. The team, however, misses the assists of Rossi, injured since September 4th and cannot create offensive plays.

“This is the way to go, it’s not taking it and we’ll make our goal in several games and we’ll achieve the triumphs that will take us where we want,” said Guto at the end of the match during a press conference.

“Mancini took a turn when he arrived”

For Guto, Coelho could be better positioned in the Brasileirão table and it was no demerit to tie with the team, which, according to him, started badly in the competition and suffered a change with the arrival of Vagner Mancini, who left the team to go to Grêmio .

“America-MG reached the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil last year and strengthened. This shows the quality of the opponent. In the last 10 games they only lost to Inter. The moment in the table with 32 points is because they started badly and the Mancini took a turn when he arrived.”

With the result, Bahia managed to escape, for the time being, from the relegation zone and now has 28 points, in 15th position. In the next round, on Sunday (24), at 8:30 pm, Bahia receives Chapecoense, at Arena Conte Nova.