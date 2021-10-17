Haaland scores two goals and Borussia Dortmund defeats Mainz in the Budesliga

Haaland returned to shine in a victory for Borussia Dortmund, who provisionally assumed the Bundesliga leadership

O Borussia Dortmund will sleep this Saturday in the lead of Bundesliga. In a match valid for the eighth round of the tournament, the team defeated the Mainz 3-1 at Signal Iduna Park and reached 18 points, leaving behind the Bayern Munchen, which takes the field in the round only on Sunday.

The Aurinegros took the lead after just three minutes of the first stage. Marco Reus took advantage of the leftovers at the entrance to the area to finish strong in the right corner and open the markers.

The home team was not satisfied with the minimum advantage and had a good opportunity to expand with Meunier, at 22. But the full-back ended up wasting the chance and the result was maintained until the break.

In the second half, after seven minutes, the VAR identified a hand touch by the Mainz defense inside the area and the referee gave a penalty to Borussia. Haaland went for the kick, hit the middle of the goal and scored the second of the hosts.

Mainz had the strength to show a reaction and went down with Burkardt at 42, but Haaland had another one at 49 and ensured victory and three points for Dortmund.

Haaland celebrates Dortmund goal Bernd Thissen/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

See other results of this Saturday’s German Championship:

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 x 2 Hertha

Berlin Freiburg 1 x 1 Leipzig

Greuther Furth 0 x 1 Bochum

Union Berlin 2 x 0 Wolfsburg