Health clinics in Rio Preto open this Saturday to bring up to date vaccinations

The health centers in Rio Preto open this Saturday, 16, so that families can update the vaccination card for children and adolescents. In Rio Preto, according to data from the Health Department for August this year, coverage of all vaccines, with the exception of BCG and rotavirus, which are given to newborn and young children, are below the stipulated target of 95 % by the Ministry of Health. “Our goal is 100%, there is no justification for children to go without the vaccine”, says Michela Dias Barcelos, manager of the Department of Immunization of Rio Preto.

The Multivaccination Campaign continues after V-Day this Saturday, when 22 health units will open from 8am to 1pm. Persons responsible for children and teenagers up to 15 years of age can attend the checkpoints to check if the card is up to date. During the visit, it will also be possible to withdraw the declaration of vaccination status used for school enrollment and re-enrollment. Those who cannot go this Saturday can look for a unit at another time, as all routine vaccines are always available.

The second dose and the booster dose against Covid-19 will also be available at vaccination units this Saturday, but there will be no application of the first dose. Those who have not yet started the vaccination schedule will be called by the remaining register.

In early 2020, most vaccination coverage in children and adolescents was above or close to the target. With the pandemic, this protection dropped significantly. “Many parents don’t know what pertussis, diphtheria are. It gives this feeling that vaccines are not important. These diseases are controlled because of the coverage that we have been getting in recent years”, says Michela.

The nurse admits that the functioning of routine vaccine rooms was compromised by the pandemic. To assist patients with Covid-19, some units were closed to the population. Now, the service is being resumed, but with the places more crowded than usual because of the vaccination campaign against Covid. “The teams are trying to keep up with all these demands. We ask for the support of the families to understand this moment, which is a little crowded, but not to stop vaccinating their children”, asks Michela.

She explains that herd immunity, a point reached when the vast majority of the population is vaccinated, prevents outbreaks. Even if someone infected with a virus that hasn’t been around for years enters Rio Preto, for example. “This disease cannot spread. Vaccinated people are barriers to the circulation of viruses and bacteria. Without coverage, we can have pockets, which are groups of unvaccinated people where we can have an outbreak and get out of this situation more comfortable.”

Even though we no longer hear about several diseases, all of them (with the exception of smallpox) still exist somewhere in the world, such as polio, a virus that Brazil no longer lives with, but which is present in Asia and leads to Infantile paralysis. “Polio is a disease that is in the final stages of eradication. But we live in a globalized country, we don’t know where people may have come from, they may have stopped over in these countries.”

And the threat is not so far away: in 2019, Rio Preto registered dozens of measles cases; today in the state cases of the disease are still diagnosed. “Between 2011 and 2014 there was an outbreak of whooping cough with deaths, after we started vaccinating pregnant women and babies, we managed to control it”, recalls Michela.

Multivaccination

Multivaccination campaign It runs until October 29 in order to update the vaccination card

22 health units will open this Saturday, 16, in Rio Preto

Locations Anchieta, American Garden, Industrial Park, Vila Elvira, Vila Mayor, Maria Lúcia, Reborn, New Hope, Eldorado, Sacred Ground, Vetorazzo, Estoril, São Francisco, Vila Toninho, Schmitt Engineer, Jardim City, Caic, Jaguaré, São Deocleciano, Rio Preto 1, Talhado and Loyalty Friendship

Vaccines available The National Immunization Program provides 18 vaccines for children and adolescents

Vaccination in Rio Preto

Under 1 year old BCG: 91.7% (target 90%)

Rotavirus: 87% (target 90%)

Poliomyelitis: 86.8% (95% target)

Pentavalent: 86.8% (95% target)

Meningococcal C: 86.3% (95% target)

Yellow Fever: 82.2% (95% target)

Pneumococcal 10: 88.4% (95% target)

1 year old children Measles, Mumps and Rubella (SCR D1): 87.87% (95% target)

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (SCR D2): 84.27% (95% target)

Poliomyelitis (Reinforcement): 81.47% (goal 95%)

Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP Reinforcement): 82.24% (goal 95%)

Tetra Viral / Chickenpox: 83.19% (95% target)

Pneumococcal 10 (Reinforcement): 88.68% (95% target)

Meningococcal 10 (Reinforcement): 82.45% (95% target)

Hepatitis A: 87.68% (95% target)

4 year old children Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis: 80.48% (goal 95%)

Poliomyelitis: 81.33% (95% target)

Chickenpox: 75.62% (95% target)

Yellow fever: 79.02% (95% target)

teenagers HPV:

Girls from 9 to 14 years old: 94.3% (D1); 64.5% (D2) (target 80%)

Boys from 11 to 14 years old: 69.9% (D1); 45.1% (D2) (target 80%)

Meningococcal ACWY (11 and 12 year olds): 81.8% (goal 95%)

covid Vaccination rooms will also apply the second dose of the vaccine for adults who already have indication

The additional dose will also be applied to the elderly, health professionals and people with immunosuppression

Rio Preto confirms over 50 cases of Covid

The Health Department of Rio Preto confirmed this Friday, 15, over 50 cases of Covid-19 in the city. The municipality has recorded 97,737 diagnoses of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic. One more death was confirmed, totaling 2,799 since March of last year.

The moving average of cases is 31 per day, admissions in one per day and deaths in one per day. The moving average takes into account last week’s data.

The occupation of the Covid-19 ICU in Rio Preto is 38%, an increase in relation to the last bulletins possibly caused by the closure of beds in Covid-19.

There were 116 patients admitted with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), 40 of whom had confirmed Covid-19; of these, 15 were in the ward and 25 in the ICU.