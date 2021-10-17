High prices even reach second-to-fifth meats and chicken legs

posted on 10/16/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/16/2021 06:58



With the crisis, Ângela Teodoro started to consume second-rate meats, but says it is difficult to buy the basics: “complicated situation” – (credit: Fernanda Strickland/CB)

Meat prices have soared in recent months, but consumers have noticed that not only the most valued cuts have risen in price. Second-to-fifth category meats — “bone meat”, such as seasoned carcasses, chicken feet and necks — began to be in greater demand and, consequently, also became more expensive.

However, there is no data in national surveys on these cuts. The Brazilian Association of Slaughterhouses (Abrafrigo), said it does not have detailed information, and the survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) which measures official inflation, is restricted to prime and second-rate meats, or to the product as a whole, in the case of chicken and pork.

According to data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the accumulated increase in the price of beef reached 25% in the 12 months between October 2020 and last September. Chicken became even more expensive during this period: 29%.

“Since prices started to increase a lot, I started looking for more affordable options, as my salary started not being enough to pay the bills and make purchases for the month,” said Lucas da Silva, 30, a consultant for sales.

He points out that, every month, the situation gets worse. “Prices are rising, but wages are not. Where are we going to go? The situation is difficult. My family and I spent the past month eating only eggs. This month, I believe the same will happen”, said Lucas.

For Maria de Fátima Silva, 57, a housewife, shopping for the month is demotivating. “I noticed a difference in all the food items. However, meat was the item that rose the most in price. Buying second-rate meats or cuts from other parts of the animals was being the solution. Who would have thought that chicken necks would cost R$20 a kilo?”, he asks. “Nowadays, I can only buy the essentials, which is already very expensive for three people”, says she, who lives with her two children.

Unemployed, the housewife sees the difficulties increase even more. “I lost my job due to a problem with my spine. My kids decided to pay the bills so I wouldn’t try anymore. As I did general services, I couldn’t retire”, he says. “Only my children have an income and support the house.”

Personal assistant Ângela Teodoro, 35, also complains. “In the past, I used to spend between R$300 and R$400 for a large purchase at my house, including superfluous things. Today, it is difficult to buy the basics for this amount”, he declared.

Angela points out that, with the famine, she began to consume second-rate meats. “However, with these increases, I’ll have to move on to eggs, because even though it’s just me and my husband at home, it’s complicated. I think about unemployed people, they have no way out”, he said.