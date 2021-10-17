Honda Civic “modern” is launched in China, meet the model!

Calm down, this is not a new version of the sedan we know. It’s a model produced by Dongfeng Honda – a subsidiary of the brand that just presented the Acura Integra, a sedan very similar to ours Honda Civic, but more modern and updated and worth knowing! Check out the details!

The Acura Integra, the cousin of the Honda Civic 2022

The last generation of the model was closed in 2006, and now, the brand has announced the return of the luxury sedan with a confirmed launch for 2022.

The sedan received the emblem of Acura, the luxury division of the Japanese automaker. Integra will be produced on the same platform as Civc 2022. The brand said that the fifth generation of the model will be responsible for relaunching the Accura brand on the market, just as it did when it was first introduced in 1986 with the original Integra.

The model’s return was made on August 13th. “Integra is back,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and director of the Acura brand.

“I’m thrilled to say that Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA as the original, fulfilling our commitment to precision performance in every way: design, performance and overall driving experience.” Informed the vice president.

Awesome design

So named by members of the automaker, the model will be a premium sports compact with an impressive design. In the few images released, it is possible to see an LED headlamp with a different signature.

Motorization shared with Honda Civic 2022

It is believed that both the recently introduced Acura Integra and the Honda Civc 2022 launched in the North American market earlier this year will share the same engine. it is about the four-cylinder 1.5 turbo engine with direct injection. It is responsible for generating 182 hp of power and 24.5 kgf,m of torque. In other words, more powerful than the national Civic which has 173 hp of power.

However, the transmission between the two will be different, as the Civic 2022 has a CVT transmission with seven speeds. The Acura Integra will have at least one version with a six-speed manual gearbox, as the brand announced yesterday, October 14th, through a teaser, check out:

And how are we?

Well, the chances that the model will come to the national market are almost nil. Acura Integra focuses on other markets, mainly the United States.

Probably the most similar thing we will have around here will be the next generation Honda Civic Si that can integrate details from its cousin.

The legacy of a model

The Acura brand was launched on March 27, 1986 with the first generation Integra. Offered in two variants, a 3-door and 5-door hatchback, the Integra featured a pop-up headlamp design, a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder DOHC engine and a 5-speed manual transmission that make it one of the best compacts of the era.

In 2002 the brand introduced the fourth generation of the model, which went into production until 2006. Offered only as a 3-door hatchback, the RSX name replaced the Integra in markets like the US. The engine was a 2.0 liter four-cylinder i –VTEC of 160 hp or 200 hp in the S version.