Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 16, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

ARIES



Period of more sensitivity, with the Moon in Pisces. Intuition and inspiration are favored. But the Sun defies Pluto, it’s good to be aware of the pitfalls of the ergo: pride, arrogance, etc. Avoid judging by appearances. Investigate and be better informed before making decisions. Also try to be open to dialogue so that you can make better use of opportunities. It is worth scheduling relaxing therapies and activities, meditating, listening to soft music or seeking contact with nature. The more peace and quiet the better.



The world of dreams, arts and imagination is activated. The Moon grows in Pisces, favoring transcendental subjects, meditation, artistic and contemplative activities: music, cinema or contact with water. But the Moon defies Venus, beware of neediness so as not to exaggerate the pursuit of pleasures with overspending or harmful treats. Try to take good care of yourself, be inspired by everything that is beautiful. With a more relaxed mind you can connect with the heart.



The good period for deepening continues. With Mercury and Sun in Libra, prudence, cordiality and diplomacy ensure progress in your projects. It is worth cultivating the highest and most transcendental subjects, scheduling cultural, artistic or spiritual activities. The Moon is still in Pisces: it is also worth taking time to go inward, feeding the soul with art and beauty. Try to focus on the positive side of life, beware of intolerance. It’s important to take it easy on yourself and others.



Don’t let the problems of the world affect your inner peace, balance and health. The Moon follows in Pisces and combines with Uranus at night, you become more sensitive, creative and intuitive. Better to let go of conflicts and cool off. Watch out for intolerance, anxiety or impulsive decisions. It is recommended to seek edifying readings, cultivate freedom, and deepen in studies and research. Relaxation exercises and good music can also work miracles.

With the Moon in Pisces emotions overflow, everyone is more susceptible. It is important to open up to tenderness, imagination, romanticism and compassion. The Sun remains in Libra and challenges Pluto: it is also important to be open and willing to listen, balance agreements, change your mind and opinion if necessary. Stay flexible to avoid misunderstandings. Clarify any doubts with patience and attention. Dialogue must be healthy and respectful, it is necessary to be cautious when confronting ideas.



With Sun and Mercury in Libra, take the opportunity to cultivate diplomacy, kindness and prudence when relating. The Moon follows in Pisces, in the opposite sign. Try to exercise your social skills, be careful to avoid mistakes and confusion. The challenge is to deal with the practical demands, the responsibilities and the fast pace of events, while giving wings to inspiration and sensitivity. It’s also worth dedicating yourself to the arts and the most transcendental subjects of life, to curb impatience.



The Sun is in your sign and Venus is in Sagittarius: take the opportunity to cultivate confidence and positive thoughts, use the word for constructive purposes. You can make good contacts, be more careful with excesses, exaggerations or waste. Kindness is your best ally. Also try to avoid charges or confrontations. The Moon is still in Pisces: it’s better to buy time to reflect more, dream, meditate, study, adjust what doesn’t work properly. It’s good to remember to breathe slowly and deeply.



You can rely more heavily on letting go of old addictions, old addictions, and conditioning. Something new is about to be born, but now you must realize who is worth getting involved with or not. Ideal time to get rid of everything that impedes your growth. What do you need to finish once and for all that doesn’t match your conscience and maturity? Beware of power struggles, try to protect yourself. Even your birthday is important to reflect, to cultivate moments of introspection. It’s worth paying attention to dreams too.



Moon in Pisces: intuition, sensitivity and overflowing emotions. You begin to reap the fruits of what was planted on the New Moon. It is important to be more diplomatic, friendly and professional. Progress comes as we cultivate professionalism, judgment, honesty, integrity and commitment to the word given. Be careful not to exaggerate expectations and rely on the egg before the chicken. Invest in competent communication, don’t believe in the first impression.



With the Moon in Pisces, it is good to make time for moments of meditation. Higher teachings are the antidote to pessimism. Remember that the energy that gives is like a boomerang, it always comes back. Be flexible and accessible. The Moon smiles at Uranus at night: the idea is to transform feelings, open up to new opportunities. Events show the extent to which their relationships are free, fluent and respectful. There is a tendency for restlessness and impulsiveness, prefer a quiet walk outdoors to reflect.



Beware of short-term and individualistic attitudes. If you push too hard, the rope can break. Stay open to changing your mind, accepting suggestions and promoting necessary revisions. With love, kindness, empathy and a willingness to listen, everything is resolved. The Moon follows sensitive Pisces and smiles at Uranus: you can rearrange, complete situations that drag, transform or release relationships that have become difficult or stuck. Everything so that you can live with more truth, pleasure and independence.



It is important to dialogue, consult different opinions, seek clarity before making decisions. The Moon follows in your sign: sensitivity grows, intuition sharpens. But this is not the time to push yourself and your health too hard. Avoid toxic environments. The Sun challenges Pluto, asking to be careful with conflicting situations or radicalism. Rather, seek to elevate yourself with beauty, art, and uplifting subjects. Art, love and spirituality are the solution always, let alone now.