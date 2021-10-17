Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Saturday (10/16)

Table of Contents Aries

Aries

In this Saturday, Lua and Neptune get closer in the crisis sector of the sign of Aries. And too much sensitivity can compromise the understanding of challenges – like making them bigger than they are, you know? Venus square the Moon still signals situations that can undermine self-esteem. Preserve yourself!

Bull

The transits of Moon, Venus and Neptune suggest contact with enemies – which can affect the coexistence of the person in the Taurus sign with others. Cultivate emotional intelligence to resolve conflicts and seek impartiality in your judgments, so that idealizations do not compromise the real perception of facts.

Twins

the welfare of sign of Gemini tends to be compromised by tasks that undermine emotional balance and self-esteem. This is due to the lunar aspectation with Venus and Neptune on the work-relationship axis. Make deals and put vanity aside.

Cancer

The aspects that the Moon performs with Venus and Neptune heighten emotional issues at the expense of reason. This transit can make you, from Cancer sign, fantasize situations far from reality and even become more dramatic. Try to balance your mind and heart. Don’t get carried away by illusions.

Lion

the person of lion sign it tends to be emotionally unstable in face of the aspects that the Moon performs with Venus and Neptune and that strain the intimate and social sectors. This compromises the quality of the arguments and the public image, ok? Be more discreet today.

Virgin

The Moon in the relationships sector of Virgo sign approaches Neptune and squares with Venus. Try to take care of self-esteem so that emotional needs do not overwhelm those around you. Remember that idealizing your loved ones can be frustrating.

Lb

the drama queen side of Libra sign it can outcrop with the Moon-Venus square on the everyday-communication axis. Take care of your well-being, valuing healthy habits, as it is possible to develop emotional illnesses. Be optimistic, better days to come!

Scorpion

The aspects that the Moon forms with Venus and Neptune between the pleasure sector and the material makes you, of Scorpion sign, wanting to seek happiness in what money can buy. Oh! Don’t be influenced by others and take care of your money.

Sagittarius

This Saturday, the Moon in the family sector approaches Neptune and squares with Venus in the Sagittarius sign. In other words, a lot of sensitivity in the area, see? Talk about interfering in coexistence and generating conflicts! Avoid taking things personally.

Capricorn

Pessimism is an obstacle to face in the day. It’s that the Moon approaches Neptune and squares with Venus in the communication-crisis axis, shaking the confident way in which you, of Capricorn sign, faces the challenges. Do not entertain hostility. Fight resentment with love.

Aquarium

Financial fluctuations from an emotional unstable are heralded by the Moon in the material sector approaching Neptune and square Venus. Tip for the Aquarius sign: Be careful that your needs do not dictate expenses. Want to buy for buy? Resist!

Fishes

The Moon approaches Neptune in the Pisces sign and square with Venus in the labor sector. Therefore, there may be emotional variations that compromise things at school. Keep an eye out for feelings not to undermine your fairness in judgments.

