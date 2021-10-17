Hotel boat wreck leaves seven dead in the Pantanal | National Newspaper

Firefighters rescued, in the late afternoon of this Saturday (16), the body of the seventh victim of the sinking of a hotel boat in the Pantanal.

In Corumbá, Saturday was a search for the victims of the Carcará hotel boat, which sank on the Paraguay River. Firefighters rescued six bodies inside the vessel. The captain of the hotel-boat, a crew member, and four tourists from Rio Verde, in Goiás, who had gone fishing in the Pantanal. The body of the seventh victim, another tourist, was found in the late afternoon. Another 14 people survived. They were rescued by a boat passing through the region.

“It was one, two seconds, the boat capsized. He didn’t heel like you see in a movie, entering the water slowly, that rocking thing. It wasn’t scary, we didn’t see anything,” says Giovani Furtado, a doctor.

The doctor lives in the interior of São Paulo and had gone to meet his family in Goiás. He lost his father: “A part of our family is gone”.

Just before the accident, the crew of another boat was able to record a video showing the approaching dust cloud. Soon after, there was a storm.

Friends and relatives of the victims who died in the boat accident mourned the tragedy.

“This time it didn’t end well. My family is devastated,” reported Tyrone Furquim, a civil servant.

The storm also caused a death in Campo Grande. A 36-year-old businessman was electrocuted while turning on a generator.

Statewide, the storm left a trail of destruction in at least 18 cities. In Campo Grande, the gusts of wind and rain were so strong that they knocked down giant trees, and by the roots. According to firefighters, there were more than 250 records.

Four cars were hit. In one of them, a 16-year-old teenager was trapped in the ironworks. Amanda broke a leg.

Accountant Jorge Franco witnessed the accident and his car was also destroyed: “When I heard the screaming and we arrived, the tree was already on top of the four cars. And in the other car there was a 16-year-old teenager. flat in there that there was no way for anyone to survive. But this teenager survived.”

Without electricity for more than 24 hours, retired Edson de Almeida has nowhere to keep his wife’s diabetes medications: “I had to buy ice because it can’t be out of the refrigerator, if it stays, it loses quality.”

THE The utility has set up a task force with workers from seven other states to restore power.

“Food is getting lost in the refrigerator. There are neighbors with small children who are crying, who cannot run out of energy,” said Carla Vianna, a civil servant.

In one building, a painter who was suspended on the second floor was rescued with the help of residents.

The storm was also recorded by whoever was inside a plane. Public employee Elisabete Ortega was frightened: “We entered this turbulence, we were shaken a lot, the impression was that the wind was going to throw the aircraft against the ground. Today I am very relieved to be here, reporting this to you.”