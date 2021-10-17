How the community impacted the development of Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is already with us, which means thousands of hordes of zombies of all sizes too.

Redeeming the formula of Left 4 Dead, the new game of Turtle Rock Studios puts up to four players to survive in chaotic environments, with cooperativeness, different types of weapons and enemies, and a card system.

At the invitation of WB Games, we talked with Matt O’Driscoll, the studio’s communications manager, on the main challenges of game development.

“There’s a lot going on at the same time, so it’s a challenge to develop such a fast-paced game and find a way to balance it all,” explained O’Driscoll. The solution found by the developers was to carry out tests in three stages.

The first was done internally, by the studio itself. Every day, the team took a few hours to play games and understand what was working (or not). Then, the game was subjected to further testing, but performed by outside teams and studio partners.

The last step — and the most decisive of them, according to O’Driscoll — was to release alpha and beta versions of B4B for players to test. Thus, developers were able to listen to feedback from the community itself, making adjustments that were significant to the final version of the game.

“[Essa etapa] it was important because it is not possible to predict how everyone will play, so it was a way to collect data on specific elements, as well as discover bugs and problems”, said the communications manager.

With the tests with the public, the developer was able to analyze which were the most used and least used weapons, which difficulty was the most chosen, how many players completed everything and so on. From that, improvements and adjustments were made.

The Nightmare difficulty, the highest in the game, is an example of something that was tweaked with data collected from a beta. And the option of private match in Swarm mode was also something implemented after feedback from players.

The community then played an important role in the development and final version of the game. And Turtle Rock’s promise, now in post-release, is to keep listening to what fans ask for and further enhance the zombie annihilation experience.

Back 4 Blood is available for consoles — PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One — and PC.