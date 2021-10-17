Huck becomes a problem and Globo prepares the relaunch of the new Domingão

Domingão’s less than expected performance with Huck, on the track that Faustão had played for 32 years, is scaring Globo executives. The program has been dropping on Ibope every week and, in addition, the column found that internal surveys promoted by the station indicated a strong rejection of the name of Luciano Huck and the assistance content in the Sunday schedule. In a strategy to reverse this scenario, Globo intends to redesign and relaunch Angelica’s husband’s program.

Everything is being prepared to relaunch the new Domingão with Huck right after the end of the current season of the Show of the Famous. With adjustments in the scenario and the debut of new formats that are being negotiated. The intention is to leave the attraction with the face of the new presenter and erase, once and for all, any content that might recall Fausto Silva.

Domingão com Huck debuted on September 5th and scored 18.4 points in Greater São Paulo, according to numbers measured by Kantar Ibope, and obtained by NaTelinha by third parties. Since then, the new bet of Globo’s grid has been falling week after week in the audience. Last Sunday (09), outside of his usual time, he scored 12.7 points, which represents a drop of 6.4 points since it started being shown. Luciano had already broken his negative record the previous Sunday, with 15.1 at Ibope.

In addition to the drop in audience, the high percentage of rejection of Huck’s name, indicated in polls commissioned by the top management and carried out in recent weeks, became a reason for concern at Globo. The broadcaster has a history of planning decisions in its grid based on surveys that track viewers’ behavior and trends. Its measurement originates products that guide, for example, the creation areas of the channel.

Another result of the consultation, which drew attention, was that the viewer does not want to watch assistance content in the leader’s programming. The strong criticism directed at Luciano Huck on social networks is also part of the survey. According to a Globo executive heard by the column, the anticipation of the new Domingão on the grid with a provisional content and format based on the former presenter’s format, such as the Show dos Famosos, was harmful for Huck and for the project.

Validating this understanding, in June, José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni, spoke to on the small screen about the change on Sundays at Globo sem Faustão:

“Huck and Fausto (Silva) are very good, but each one in their own style. Therefore, the program will necessarily be different”. beautiful

Luciano Huck was chosen by Globo to take over Domingão

The choice of Luciano Huck for Fausto Silva’s place in the grid occurred intuitively by Globo’s summit since the announcement of the end of Domingão do Faustão, in January of this year. There was an understanding that he was the natural presenter to take over the schedule.

The contract of the then holder of Caldeirão expired at the end of the first half of 2021 and he was convinced by Globo’s board of directors to postpone his plans in politics and assume, with a fat contract, the position of main star of the network on Sundays, during a busy schedule. billing and showcase.

The new Domingão with Huck was scheduled to go on air only in January 2022, however, in June, Fausto Silva’s departure from Globo’s grid was anticipated by differences between the artist and the broadcaster’s management, with this situation, the area of entertainment, he needed to set up a new grid in a hurry and selected Tiago Leifert to close the season of Dança dos Famosos, which was started by the now new artist of the Band.

In September, the network debuted Domingão with Huck having as its main attraction the Show dos Famosos, a painting that was by Silva. Globo was obliged to air the format to comply with advertising contracts with a retail chain, signed in late 2020 and received in advance.