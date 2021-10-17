Hulk’s ex-wife makes cryptic post on social media







Atletico Mineiro striker, Hulk scores 10 goals and six assists in the 2021 Brasileirão (Yuri EDMUNDO / POOL / AFP) Photo: Throw!

The Hulk striker has reason to be happy. Leading Atlético-MG in the season, the club ranked first in the Brasileirão table, and in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the player announced this Friday that he was expecting Zaya, his daughter with Camila Angelo. On a social network, however, the athlete’s ex-wife would have made an indirect publication for the couple, according to fans.





Hulk and Camila pose together for photo when announcing pregnancy (Reproduction/Instagram Hulk) Photo: Throw!

Iran Angela is a mother of three children with Hulk: little Ian, Thiago and Alice. The duo ended their long-term relationship in 2019, when, months later, the ace do Galo assumed a relationship with his former partner’s niece, Camila Angelo. The family situation attracted the attention of internet users at the time.

Now, Camila and Hulk are expecting the couple’s first child. On Instagram, the attacker released the megaparty that was made for the announcement of the baby’s sex. Iran also used his social media profile to send a message. Without naming names, she thanked her for being released. Fans pointed out that it would have been a speech about the Hulk.

– Lies and disloyalties are like knives, they cut our flesh, make us bleed, dry up, die a little inside. But for the one who has God, this dying means being reborn. I am reborn with each disappointment, each lie unveiled, because Jesus made me strong. Thank you, Lord, for one more deliverance – she typed, along with an image that talks about unmarked lies (see below).

Hulk married Camila in February 2020 after the current wife’s ex-wife and aunt spoke several times about the disgust of her niece’s relationship with the Rooster player. The pregnancy announcement was made in September this year. According to the website Metrópoles, the athlete and Iran’s niece would have isolated themselves from family members and opted to live a life of luxury with people close to them.