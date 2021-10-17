‘I expected to come out as a sub-celebrity’ · TV News

Big Brother Brasil 21 champion, Juliette Freire commented on her fame after her time on Globo’s reality show. The woman from Paraíba stated that she had not considered the possibility of becoming a very famous person. “I was hoping to come out as a sub-celebrity,” she said.

In an interview with Globo Repórter this Friday (15), the makeup artist said she used to have a different view of fame.

“I imagined a fairy tale, I believe people imagine that a lot. My God, how deluded I was, I thought it was to be liked by people, to get a lot of free stuff, to sing and look beautiful, we just visualize it the good part. The work behind it is very sacrificing,” she said.

In another excerpt, the now also singer evaluated the change she underwent in her life after receiving the title of BBB21 champion:

I expected to come out as a sub-celebrity, for me it would already be of excellent size. I figured I was going to do some work and that was it, I was going to go on with my normal life. I didn’t think I would need to reinvent myself and be an artist, I didn’t expect all this, so much love.

Since the end of the reality show in May, Juliette has starred in several advertising campaigns, participated in and directed television shows and launched herself as a singer, in addition to being a success on social networks. On Instagram alone, the woman from Paraíba already has more than 32 million followers.

Check out an excerpt from the interview: