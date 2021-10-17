‘I made fun of my clips’ · TV News

Supla was one of the musical guests at Caldeirão this Saturday (16) and took advantage of his participation in the program to snipe Marcos Mion. When talking about the current moment of his career, the singer explained how he used the pandemic to conquer a new audience and nudged the presenter. “You used to make fun of my clips, but that’s okay,” the musician snapped.

According to Marta Suplicy’s son, Covid-19’s health crisis helped him get closer to tools such as social networks. This made Supla conquer new and old fans.

“I wasn’t really into it [redes sociais]. When the pandemic came, I had to reinvent myself. I started doing interviews, playing music and stuff. It was really good for me, I’m enjoying this social media thing. Totally renewed my audience. There are people who sing Green Hair, [eu usava] that little hair and you made fun of my videos, but that’s ok,” said the musician.

During the conversation with the guest, Mion also recalled Supla’s first appearance on Globo. For the extinct band Tokyo, punk was one of the last attractions of Cassino do Chacrinha (1982-1988), in 1988.

“Imagine, so many years later, you are still a unique, original, relevant person who knows how to adapt perfectly to all new developments and generations”, praised the presenter.

About his recent “passion” for social media and contact with new fans, Supla celebrated the high engagement achieved in his profile. “Currently I’m very Instagrado. Follow me there in Instagram”, said the singer, citing his official Instagram account.

Check below excerpts from Supla’s participation in the Caldeirão: