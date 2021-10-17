Icardi betrays Wanda Nara, who confirms separation: “Another ruined family”

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

The marriage between striker Mauro Icardi and model and television presenter Wanda Nara has come to an end. The famous Argentinian vented on social media after discovering the Paris Saint-Germain player’s betrayal.

“Another family you ruined for a v***,” Wanda wrote in Instagram stories. Afterwards, she confirmed the separation in a message to journalist Ker Weinstein, from the profile “Chismes (gossip in Portuguese) of Ker” on Instagram.

Wanda Nara announces that he has separated from the Argentine striker. pic.twitter.com/xesSZbI3Sv — PSG Da Deprê 🇧🇷🇫🇷 (@PsgdaDpre) October 16, 2021

It is worth remembering that the beginning of the marriage between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara was for the same reason as the end. The famous Argentine had a relationship and children with Maxi López, ex-Vasco da Gama, and ended up meeting the PSG player at Sampdoria, Italy, where she betrayed her ex-husband.

