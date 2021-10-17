Ida Beatriz is among the 100 Powerful Women of Agro, according to Forbes | Cáceres News

Cáceres is now highlighted worldwide with the name of a woman on the famous Forbes list. The list was released this Friday (10/15) and 100 women bring the Powerful Women of Agro, according to the publication.

As found by the Site , prominent women are everywhere. Increasingly, they have occupied important spaces in society. And in agribusiness it is no different, yesterday (15) was the International Rural Women’s Day, instituted by the UN (United Nations) in 1995 with the aim of raising global awareness about the importance of this female figure as a protagonist in economic changes, social, environmental and political. Forbes Brasil takes advantage of the date to launch its first “100 Powerful Women of Agro” list, with names that are transforming different segments of the sector.

Among them is Ida Beatriz who is a cattle rancher in Mato Grosso and was elected president of the Rural Union of Cáceres (MT), in the heart of the Pantanal. She is the first woman to occupy the chair, an exception in a world led by men.

According to a survey carried out in 2020 by DBO, a platform specialized in cattle raising, just over 100 women lead rural unions in the country.

Ida took office in May last year, amid one of the biggest droughts and fires in the biome. It is not by chance that one of the focuses of his work is to diversify the Pantanal’s economic matrix and strengthen the fire brigades.