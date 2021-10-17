In 9 out of 10 votes in the Chamber, DEM and PSL, now united, vote practically the same | Policy

The merger of DEM and PSL may have come as a surprise amid a highly fragmented political system with 33 parties registered with the TSE. But, according to data extracted and analyzed by g1 , the creation of União Brasil is not surprising if the behavior of parliamentarians in voting in the Chamber of Deputies is taken into account. In 86.4% of the roll-call votes of the House, DEM and PSL voted very similarly.

For the survey, the votes of federal deputies in all of the more than 1,300 votes since the beginning of the legislature, in February 2019, were analyzed. Roll-call votes are those in which each politician’s vote is informed.

During the legislature, the votes of DEM and PSL became more aligned. In 2019, the convergence rate was 62%. In 2020, it reached 98%; and, in 2021, 91.6%. Considering all data from the legislature (before and after the split between the PSL and President Jair Bolsonaro and before and after the departure of Rodrigo Maia from the DEM), the index is 86.4%.

The merger was approved at a joint party convention between the DEM and the PSL, on October 6 this year. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has yet to approve the change.

União Brasil, the name of the new party, which will adopt number 44 at the polls from 2022, will have the largest bench in the Chamber, with 82 deputies. There will also be eight senators, four governors and 558 mayors.

Currently, two ministers are affiliated with the DEM: Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour). However, some affiliates voted against the merger and have already warned that they will not integrate the new acronym, especially those close to Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the newspaper O Globo, some parties are considering joining federations to face União Brasil. The March 2022 party window is also expected to facilitate party switching before the 2022 elections.

Parties that form federations must remain united for at least four years, functioning as a single party in Congress, dividing Party Fund, television time and unifying program content and will act uniformly throughout the national territory; understand the difference for coalitions.

Convergences vs. disagreements

Parliamentarians from both parties voted very similarly on projects on which there was no consensus in the Chamber, such as the basic text of the Social Security Reform. All DEM deputies were in favor. In the PSL, there were 51 of the 53 parliamentarians.

In voting for proposals with more consensus, DEM and PSL were also similar. This is the case of the war budget PECs, the sending of more resources to municipalities and also the new rule for parliamentary amendments.

The proposals that go to the plenary are defined in the college of leaders, with representatives of parties, blocs, government, majority and minority. For part of them, it is common for there to be consensus on the votes.

Among the votes that showed the greatest divergence (a minority) between DEM and PSL is the one referring to the project establishing the National Policy for the Rights of Populations Affected by Dams in 2019, with a favorable vote by the DEM and against the PSL.

Also in 2019, the parties took the opposite stance regarding the projects, such as the one that changed the rules of the Electoral Fund and another that dealt with the salary of political party employees with resources from the Party Fund.

Political scientist Andréa Freitas, a professor at Unicamp and coordinator of the political institutions and elections nucleus at Cebrap, says that the merger of DEM and PSL is “very advantageous” from an electoral point of view and involves parties with very different backgrounds.

“The DEM (then PFL) is a party that had around 100 deputies 20 years ago, but lost congressmen with the weakening of the PSDB-PFL partnership and the election of the PT. The creation of the PSD in 2011, which came out of the DEM, also weighed on that.”

“On the other hand, the PSL was an insignificant party from the point of view of votes and gained access to unthinkable resources by electing 52 deputies in 2018, but it is not yet widespread in Brazil”, he says.

She also highlights that DEM and PSL are more to the right on the political spectrum, although there are more convergent parties between them. For the professor, the departure of Rodrigo Maia from the presidency of the Chamber and also from the DEM gave a shift to the right in the party, which was closer to the PSL.

Maia left the presidency of the Casa in February of this year and was later expelled in June. For the political scientist, the PSL’s break with the Bolsonaro government, in November 2019, did not affect the votes of the party’s deputies, who remain very aligned with the government.

A recent study, with voting data from the current legislature in the Chamber of Deputies, shows that, although PSL and DEM are more to the right in the political spectrum, Patriota, PSC, PL, PP, Republicans, PSD and PTB also orbit that field and they are even closer to each other.

Position of federal deputies, by party, during the current legislature, in the Bolsonaro government. To the left of the graph, the party is farthest to the left on the political spectrum. On the right, the rightmost party on the political spectrum.

party fragmentation

For Andrea, it is still too early to say that the merger is related to the performance clause (a measure to combat party fragmentation), since “none of these parties was threatened with disappearance in the next elections” and the party federation “survived” for small parties.

“The interest is to strengthen for the elections or gain strength to have a candidate for president or vice president.”

Political scientist Fernando Meireles, a Cebrap researcher, agrees that the merger is directly related to the 2022 elections. For him, União Brasil enters the dispute with greater weight to set up platforms for Brazil and plead for the title of the Executive Branch. , with access to more public resources than other parties.

He believes that, if there is no change in the rules in the next elections, mergers should take place more frequently, as the performance clause should reduce the number of parties.

“One of the great difficulties for governability in the country is the large number of parties. The voter has difficulty distinguishing programmatic content and having party references that really guide the positioning.”

“Over time, the system should become simpler to operate from the point of view of governability, with fewer people in the Chamber and Congress leaders’ college and fewer subtitles to negotiate the formation of slates,” he says.

In the 2018 elections, 30 parties elected representatives to the Chamber of Deputies. Brazil has one of the most fragmented political systems in the world, according to the book “Representantes de Quem?” by political scientist Jairo Nicolau.

For the capture of complete roll-call data, including absent deputies, the g1 used the DBF files from the Chamber of Deputies portal from February 2019 to March 2020. For the period from March 2020 to October 2021, data from the HTML pages of each vote were considered. The API, which aims to facilitate data extraction, does not bring absent deputies to votes.