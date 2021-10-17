In a game of comebacks, Fortaleza beat Chapecoense and remains firm in the G-3 of Serie A

O strength visited Chapecoense and won the Serie A lantern by 2-1, on Saturday night, 16, at Arena Condá-SC, in a game marked by twists and turns. The result keeps Ceará in third place with 45 points, equaling the score of second place, Flamengo, which faces Cuiabá this Sunday, 17th.

Tricolor’s goals came from the feet of Bruno Melo and Yago Pikachu, while Verdão scored with Rodriguinho (listen below the narrations of the goals of Fortaleza).

Despite the victory against the lantern of Brasileirão, Fortaleza did not have an easy game. On the contrary. The team narrowly missed important points against the weaker opponent in a match that gained emotion in the final stretch of the second half.

In the first stage, the visitors opened the scoring after 5 minutes with Bruno Melo and had control of the match. The Pici team could have even expanded it, but it wasted the chances created.

The duel that seemed calm and comfortable for Fortaleza began to gain another script when Marcelo Benevenuto failed defensively. The defender fumbled with the ball and was disarmed by Rodriguinho, who advanced and hit goalkeeper Felipe Alves on the way out.

Chape came back better in the second half and was closer to moving the score than their rival from Ceará in the opening minutes. During the confrontation, the chances were balanced for both sides.

Leão even scored the second with Bruno Melo, head, but referee Zandick Gondim, with the help of the VAR, canceled it after signaling Tinga’s impediment in the play.

The VAR was once again decisive in the additions to the match. The Santa Catarina team turned the duel with a great goal from Kaio Nunes. However, once again with the help of the VAR, the referee annulled the goal and scored a penalty for Fortaleza by hand touch by Moisés Ribeiro inside the area at the beginning of the move.

Yago Pikachu charged with mastery and put the Pici club ahead on the scoreboard to win their third consecutive victory away from home.

Datasheet

Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fortaleza

Chapecoense

4-4-2: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio (Perotti), Joilson and Jordan; Denner (Kaio), Moisés Ribeiro, Lima (Ronei) and Mancha; Mike (Henrique Almeida) and Rodriguinho (Geuvânio). Tech: Painted

strength

3-5-2: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Benevenuto and Jussa; Pikachu, Ronald (Ederson), Felipe, Bruno Melo (Crispim) and Matheus Vargas (Lucas Lima); Ángelo Henríquez (Wellington Paulista) and David (Romarinho). Tech: Vojvoda

Goals: 5MIN/1T – Bruno Melo; 41MIN/1T – Rodriguinho; 47MIN/2T – Pikachu (FOR)

Location: Arena Condá, in Chapecó/SC

Date: 10/16/2021

Hours: 7 pm (Fortress time)

Referee: Zandick Gondim Alves Júnior/RN

Assistants: Vinicius Melo de Lima/RN and Flávio Gomes Barroca/RN

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro/RN

Yellow cards: Jordan, Ignacio and Geuvânio (CHA); Pikachu (FOR)

