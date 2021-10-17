In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Isabel predicts tragedy with her future husband: ‘Horrible’ · TV News

Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) heart will be stricken as she sees Gastão (Daniel Torres) throw himself into the sea to compete for his attention with Augusto (Gil Coelho) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. “I have a horrible feeling,” will reveal the throne heiress, who will still burst into tears when she sees the Count d’Eu drown in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The nobles will lead the war through the princess’s hand to its ultimate consequences in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. During a walk on the beach, they will spend all their energy to impress the gentlewoman with their physical attributes in a swimming competition.

“On land or at sea, men are always trying to prove that they are better than others”, will point out Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in the scenes that will be shown next Friday (22) . “And the winning prince will win a trophy: Isabel,” Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will add.

Full of affliction, Giulia Gayoso’s character will beg Pedro (Selton Mello) to step in and avoid a tragedy. “Daddy, this has got to stop! Augusto and Gaston are at sea, they’re going to swim to the other end. I have a horrible feeling. Do something, please,” she will demand.

“Let’s hope the two of them arrive safely,” the emperor will console, before being interrupted by Leopoldina’s screams. “Someone has drowned and it’s Gaston,” the aristocrat will warn.

Gastão and Augusto in the six o’clock soap opera

gaston drowns

Augusto will save Gaston from death and, even so, will take Pedro’s ear. “Is that how you intend to impress Isabel? The two of you risking an insane dispute?” complains the protagonist, played by Selton Mello. “I agree with the emperor, these disputes lead nowhere,” Luiza will scold.

“He only swallowed a little water, he’ll survive”, will minimize the German prince. “And it was thanks to Augusto, who was a real hero coming back to save him”, will shoot Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella), crazy to push her daughter into a Saxe-Coburgo-Cota.

In the midst of the discussion, Gastão will come to his senses and, with great difficulty, will apologize to the young woman. “Isabel, forgive me. I was defeated by the cramp. I couldn’t give her highness the victory I wanted”, laments the Frenchman.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

