In Pindaíba, Angel prostitutes himself to treat his son with cancer in Secret Truths 2· TV News

Angel, played by Camila Queiroz, will start Secret Truths 2 at worst. After her husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), dies in a mysterious car accident, the young woman will need to return to prostitution to save the life of her young son, who will be diagnosed with cancer.

“She goes back to the pink book because she’s broke and her son has leukemia. But that’s where her duality comes in. And we end up discovering where her pleasure is in it. She likes the power too. The power she has over men,” says Camila Queiroz in an interview with Fantástico, which will be shown this Sunday (17).

The excerpt of the conversation was disclosed this Saturday (16) by the column written by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. In Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, the girl’s journey will not be easy. Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), the daughter of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), will reappear after years, with blood in her eyes, determined to prove that Angel was responsible for her father’s death.

The author of the serials is still a mystery about the reason for this rivalry. “I’m in love with Secret Truths. I’m sure it will reach the hearts of the public and arouse curiosity. Why does Giovanna hate Angel so much?”, says Carrasco.

In the new chapters, Giovanna will hire Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a private investigator who will get involved with Angel to find out if she is in fact a murderer.

In addition to new names in the cast, characters from the first season such as Visky (Rainer Cadete), Lurdeca (Dida Camero), Bruno (João Vitor Silva) and Pia (Guilhermina Guinle) continue in the saga. Secret Truths 2 premieres next Wednesday (20) on Globoplay.

The rerun of the first phase, which originally aired in 2015, will continue on TV through December.

