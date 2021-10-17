In search of security in turbulent times, Brazilians have never invested so much abroad – Economy

Those who have invested for a longer time in Brazil have always been used to earning in fixed income – courtesy of high interest. However, with the real rate close to zero, due to rising inflation, more and more very rich investors, with more than R$ 5 million in their investment portfolio, are seeking advice from specialized managers to invest their money.

Excluding the resources allocated outside Brazil, these Brazilians have in their hands a total of R$ 1.8 trillion in investments – a volume that grew 9% in one year, according to the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

With the wealthier looking for alternative managers and investments to ensure more profitability to the portfolio, investment platforms began to strengthen their structure of private banking. In addition, there was a “boom” of independent houses appearing in the market, which generated a “chair dance” of executives in the sector. The race of financial institutions aims not to lose the “fillet” of high income.

Although the fight in this market has become fierce, with platforms wanting to bite off a bigger and bigger piece, the Itaú Unibanco it still manages to maintain a 30% share, with managed resources that are very close to the R$700 billion mark.

In the year to August, the growth was 14.5% compared to the total managed in December 2020, stresses the director of Itaú Private Bank, Felipe Nabuco.

To protect itself from competition – which includes giants like XP and BTG, but also specialized houses – Itaú Private has sought to diversify its offer, according to Nabuco. The executive claims that, until September 2021, the bank has already expanded its investment options at a pace higher than that seen in 2019, a year in which it had a record of launches.

At the BTG Pactual, according to the bank partner Rogerio Pessoa, the value under custody of the private service area doubled in 12 months, reaching R$ 380 billion at the end of June. The bank’s goal is to reach BRL 400 billion by December and hit BRL 600 billion next year.

In addition to the growth of the market as a whole, Pessoa says that part of the advance comes from the acquisition movement that has been carried out by BTG. “The client stopped investing only in fixed income and started taking risks. With that, it started to demand a little more in-depth advice for the opportunities”, he says.

generational heritage

Proof that this market is growing is the fact that more executives are choosing to open their own multi-family offices, as managers specialized in managing the family assets of wealthy clans are called.

Aware of this, XP launched a wealth services service for these offices last year, providing the platform for wealth managers to manage the money of the families they serve. Today, there are already 120 family offices connected to the XP platform, says the person responsible for XP Wealth Services, Rogério Carvalho.

“This market is very heated, and there are many conversations with bankers wanting to better understand and putting together a business plan to serve customers”, he comments. XP, which started with BRL 10 billion in assets under custody this year, has already reached BRL 40 billion. The goal, according to Carvalho, is to reach R$ 100 billion next year.

Taxation

Anyone interested in investing abroad – whether with the help of managers or just opening an account at a brokerage – needs to be aware of taxation, which is often more intense than here.

In view of the 44% increase in the demand for international financial investments this year, the partner at the law firm Rolim, Viotti, Goulart, Cardoso Advogados, Luis Felipe de Campos, remember that each type of investment made is taxed in a specific way.

The Brazilian investor who receives dividends from companies abroad, for example, must report such income to taxation via booklet, following the progressive table up to 27.5%. If this investment were made in Brazil, the receipt of dividends paid by companies headquartered in Brazil would be exempt from the bite of GO.

When the investment is in shares, funds or other investments in the financial market, the income and capital gains from the sale of these investments will be subject to Income Tax between 15% and 22.5%, when available to the Brazilian individual investor .

“It is important to mention that, if the income is credited, for example, to the investor’s account and is available for withdrawal, the investor must offer such income for taxation even if he does not repatriate the funds”, explains the expert.