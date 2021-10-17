Inflation of kitchen gas: see 7 tips for the canister to earn more at home | Economy

Inflation in Brazil is impacting not only the quality of Brazilians’ meals, but also the way food is being prepared. With less purchasing power, prime meat was replaced by a more affordable option and cooking gas became less used.

Since the beginning of the year, the average price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), popularly known as cooking gas, to consumers has risen by almost 30%, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), from R$ 75.29 at the end of 2020 to R$96.89 at the beginning of October. The increase was 5 times higher than the inflation accumulated in the period, of 5.67%.

It was the highest rate for September since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when the index was 1.53%.

In view of the high expense with the cylinder, the g1 separated seven tips to save on the consumption of cooking gas, in partnership with Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute).

Check the gas cylinder threads and the stove and oven pipes by pouring a little soap scum and noting if there is any leakage in case of air bubbles formation.

2- Keep the stove burners clean

If the flames are yellow or orange, it is a sign that the mouths are dirty or malfunctioning. As a result, the fire loses its potency and ends up using more gas to cook food.

3- Avoid the passage of wind

Close windows while cooking. The wind reduces the power of the flames, requiring more time for the pan to reach the ideal temperature.

4- Use suitable stove burners

Putting a small pot in a large mouth is a waste of cooking gas.

Covered pans make more use of the flames and therefore cook faster, as the heat does not dissipate into the air.

6- Cut the food into pieces

The time of use is crucial for gas savings. Therefore, the smaller the cut of the food, the less time it will take to be cooked.

7- Optimize the use of the oven