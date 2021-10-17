Intercity bus sector shows signs of recovery – 10/16/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

The intercity bus segment starts to see the glass half full. After the sharp downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the number of routes and passengers.

According to the JCA group, which manages several transport operators, the last quarter should register a 40% increase in travel. For 2022, the expectation is that the number will reach 90% of what was registered in the same period of 2019, which would mean a return to normality in the sector.

However, the losses were great. Using measurement equipment installed in vehicles, Scania calculated the monthly average distance traveled by its intercity buses. The number was around 14 thousand kilometers between the months of January 2018 and 2019.

With the pandemic, it plummeted to just under 8,000 km between April 2020 and 2021.

In addition to the drop in mileage traveled, there was a reduction in passengers due to vehicle occupancy limitations. With the advancement of vaccination, it becomes possible to provide a greater number of seats.

Silvio Munhoz, director of solutions sales at Scania do Brasil, explains that the increase in distances covered does not yet mean the full return of activities. There are many vehicles that have not yet returned to circulation and are waiting for greater demand.

The data was released during the announcement of the purchase of 159 new buses made by the JCA group. It’s another sign of recovery.

According to Anfavea (association of assemblers), bus sales accumulate a high of 9.7% between January and October compared to the same period in 2020. The number includes all modes, and the greatest weight is in urban transport. The Caminho da Escola program also has a great influence on this account.

Although they account for a smaller share of sales, intercity buses, due to the specifics of the operation, move different equipment suppliers. It is the last niche to recover in the segment, and reflects both the resumption of tourism and industrial activity — many of these vehicles are used in the intercity transport of employees.