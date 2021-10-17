Invoice credits from São Paulo expire this Saturday; know how to rescue

Consumers can transfer money to a bank account or use it to pay IPVA 2022

Paulista Invoice has been in existence since 2007 in São Paulo



Consumers registered in the program Paulista Invoice have until this Sunday, October 17th, to redeem the credits released more than 12 months ago, that is, in October 2020. Since last year, the validity of the values ​​has gone from five years to just one year. The program, created in 2007, distributes up to 30% of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) collected in the state of São Paulo for consumers who request an invoice with identification of the number of the Register of Individuals (CPF) or National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ). Reimbursed credits are proportional to the values ​​of the tax documents. Credits are released on a monthly basis and are available to consumers in the Nota Fiscal Paulista system, which can be accessed by cell phone application or over the internet.

The balance can be credited to a registered account or used to pay Motor Vehicle Property Tax (VAT) 2022. To transfer credits to a checking or savings account, the consumer must use the Nota Fiscal Paulista application, enter the CPF/CNPJ and request the desired option. It is also possible to carry out the transfer through this site. The amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days after the request is made.

*With information from Agência Brasil