A super tanker of the flag of the Will was about to sail out of Venezuelan waters this Saturday loaded with 2 million barrels of Petroleum truck supplied by Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA, according to a document obtained by Reuters and vessel tracking services.

Bilateral oil trade may violate sanctions imposed by U.S against both countries, the US Treasury Department told Reuters last month.

The shipment is part of an agreement between PDVSA and its Iranian counterpart, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which envisages the exchange of Iranian condensate for Venezuela’s Merey heavy oil.

Supertanker Dino I, owned and operated by the National Iranian Oil Tanker Company (NITC), a unit of NIOC, finished loading Venezuelan oil at the port of José on Friday afternoon, according to the document, a source and the service TankerTrackers.com monitoring tool.

The ship arrived at Venezuela in September with its transmitter turned off, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian condensate. Super light oil was used by companies Sinovensa, Petropiar and Petrecedeño.

Venezuela is expected to receive in the coming weeks a second cargo similar in volume as part of the swap agreement, which will run for six months in the first phase.

The Venezuelan oil ministry, PDVSA and NIOC did not comment on the matter.

The exchange allows Venezuela a stable supply of material needed to convert its extra-heavy oil into exportable varieties. The agreement also delivers heavy oil to Iran for blending, refining or marketing in Asia.