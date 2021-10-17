Is there a way back? Gusttavo Lima films Andressa Suita singing the couple’s song

This Friday (10/15), singer Gusttavo Lima used his social network to show records of the night he enjoyed with friends, filled with a lot of music. In stories posted on Instagram, he appeared singing alongside Jonas Esticado.

Shortly after, the countryman filmed the former Andressa Suita, while the Cearense sang Investe Em Mim, known as the “couple’s song”. In the black and white images, Gusttavo recorded Jonas singing and, right after, showed the digital influencer releasing her voice in the chorus, gesturing in his direction.

The artist also marked the model’s profile and only increased speculation that the two really rekindled their relationship. Check the moment:

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita announced the end of their marriage in October 2020. Three months later, in January of this year, they began to be spotted together on several occasions, but so far they have not officially returned.

