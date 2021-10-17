Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of assault: “Violent and dangerous person” | combat

– At 2:30 am, I was attacked by Mr. McGregor. The famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of 10 witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me unmotivated as we talked for over two hours and had fun together. I could shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to say this, I must say that this person is very violent and dangerous.

– Out of nowhere, he punched Francesco in the face. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, “Okay, let’s go,” and he hit him. Luckily, he (Francesco) was very close, so he (McGregor) couldn’t hit that hard. Francesco flew backward, fell to the table and then to the floor. The first thing that came to my mind was: “Is it a joke? Is it a show?” So I froze, looked around and saw his friends holding him against the wall because he wanted to keep hitting Francesco. They got them out of there. I turned on the lights, and the bouncers kicked them out. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him, and the security guys kicked us out. He will stay in Italy until the 26th of October. If you see him, get away from him. Do not go near him and ask for autographs because he is a dangerous and unstable person – he concluded.