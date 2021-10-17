Italy demonstrates against fascism

ROME, OCT 16 (ANSA) – Thousands of people gather this Saturday (16) for a procession and demonstration in Rome against fascism and the violence against democratic institutions on the 9th in the Italian capital.

Around 10,000 people join the procession and around 50,000 are expected at the final event, in San Giovanni square, in the late afternoon.

The act was called by the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL), the largest union in the country and whose headquarters were invaded by members of the neo-fascist group Força Nova, with the support of other large unions, such as the Italian Confederation of Workers Unions (CISL ) and the Italian Labor Union (UIL).

In addition to the institutions that represent the workers, the demonstration has the support of left and center-left acronyms, such as the Democratic Party (PD). But there is also the leader of the populist party, former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads the 5 Star Movement (M5S), and of the Catholic Church, such as Father Luigi Ciotti, known for fighting the Italian mafia.

The general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, opened the demonstration saying that Italy “will never again accept fascism”. “The attack on the union, on the CGIL, is an attack on the dignity of the whole country. We are here to defend and extend democracy in our country and in Europe. This is not a manifestation of one party, it is a manifestation that defends democracy for everyone,” he said to those present.

Archbishop Ciotti also spoke to the participants and said that “discussions are the salt of democracy and violence is its denial.”

“The violence of fascism, racism and sovereignties is born from the poison of an unruly society and a pale democracy where many rights are words spoken or written in a Constitution, but they are not translated in a concrete way. Then there is also the violence of mafias that feed on the voids of democracy, cohesion and social and environmental injustice,” he added.