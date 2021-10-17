‘It’s one of the best in the world’

Paquetá was the name of the game in Lyon’s 2-0 victory over Monaco, this Saturday, in the French Championship

the midfielder Lucas Paquetá was the name of the game in Lyon’s 2-0 victory over Monaco, this Saturday, in the French Championship.

Even though he only entered during the 2nd half, he joined the game and created the two goal plays for OL, scored by Toko Ekambi and Denayer.

Lyon returns to the field this Thursday, against Sparta Praga, for the Europa League, at 4 pm (GMT), with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+

No wonder the newspaper L’Equipe, France’s leading sports vehicle, lavishly praised the former Flemish player.

In the diary’s view, Paquetá simply changed the game this Saturday, displaying several “impressive technique” moves.

“Even though I played last Thursday for Brazil, shirt 10 had a stratospheric entry into the field this Saturday when he entered the 67th minute of the ball rolling”, the vehicle began.

“Doing the simple, he did pretty much everything and woke Lyon from their offensive torpor“, praised.

“At the origin of the bids for the two goals, Brazilian spectacular assists, that still drew applause from the audience by showing several impressive technical gestures“, he added.

In addition to the newspaper’s praise, Paquetá was also applauded by his teammates in the post-match interviews.

“He is one of the best players in the French Championship, and he demonstrates it every week. He is a soldier! He came back very late from the game in Brazil, but he was still exemplary and helped us on the field today,” said Toko Ekambi.

“Paquetá is a fantastic player. He played for Brazil on Thursday and today he was a giant for us. He’s not just a big player in France, he’s on a global level.“added defender Boateng.

“It’s not for nothing that he’s a starter for Brazil. He adds a lot to our team. For the fans, it’s a pleasure to be able to watch a player like him,” concluded the German.