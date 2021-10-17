Joe deals with parenting and is interested in another

the third season of you premiered on Netflix this Friday, October 15th, and has already brought new challenges for psychopath Joe (Penn Badgley). Still unbalanced, the protagonist must face the consequences of his past, in addition to dealing with fatherhood and the toxic neighbors of the suburb.

In the plot, Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) left Los Angeles to have a new life in another city. After killing several people, the couple did not want to attract the attention of authorities and decided to move to the suburbs of California.

In addition to running away from the past, the newlyweds were intent on creating the best environment for their son, Henry. Even though he didn’t like the place, Joe knew what he needed to do to make both the baby and Love happy. The new city, however, is not good for the couple right at the start. With judgmental and extremely toxic neighbors, Love finds it difficult to fit in. Meanwhile, Joe struggles to have a true connection to his firstborn.

Besides, even though he’s married and has a baby, Joe won’t let go of old habits. Due to the murders in season two, the protagonist can’t trust his partner. With doubts in his mind, he begins to question if she really is his ideal woman. To make matters worse, the psychopath begins to take an interest in his neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus).

Season 3 cast additions include Shalita (NCIS: New Orleans), Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Scott Speedman (Angels of the Night) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship).

The ten episodes of season three are now available in the Netflix catalog. Last Wednesday (13), the streaming platform renewed You for its fourth year.

SEE YOU SEASON THIRD TRAILER:

