Joelma discovers serious health problem; know more! | Training

The singer from Pará Joelma, 47, decided to share a problem she is experiencing during an interview with Altas Horas. The blonde scared fans by commenting on the situation she had after finding out she had covid-19.

She had many sequels and needed some time to recover. Joelma revealed that he was suffering from shortness of breath. As a singer, this affected her a lot because, in addition to singing, she also dances. So you need to be in top shape.

However, right after the covid, she suffered for over a year from it and didn’t know the cause of the problem until then. “I swelled up and completely lost energy, I couldn’t do anything. Then I went to hemotherapy, in which you take the blood and apply it to the muscle, and I noticed that my blood was not a normal color. And they were having trouble drawing my blood. The person would not be able to take it out that easy”, said Joelma.

So, the singer completed exposing what was the problem. “So then I found out my blood was clotting, look at the danger! So now I’m undergoing treatment,” she said. Despite the difficult moment, the singer is already showing is very well. She shone singing in the High Hours.

SEPARATION WITH XIMBINHA

Separated from Ximbinha since 2015, Joelma surprised her by commenting on her separation in a conversation on journalist Leda Nagle’s channel. As it was released, the singer explained that her marriage came to an end because of the betrayals and aggressions she suffered.