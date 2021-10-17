Jorge Jesus criticizes Brazilian for physical difficulties: ‘Without justification’

Benfica came out with the classification in the Portuguese Cup, but coach Jorge Jesus did not spare side Gilberto from criticism.

This Saturday, the Benfica won the Trofense by 2-1, away from home, and guaranteed a place in the 4th phase of the Portuguese Cup.

The first goal of the visitors was scored by the Brazilian was scored by Everton “Cebolinha”, but the 2nd national division team left everything the same with Pachu. The victory came in overtime, with a goal by André Almeida.

Even with a tight classification for the next phase, the Portuguese coach did not spare one of his players from criticism. After the match, Jesus said that Gilberto had physical difficulties ‘without justification’.

“Gil and Lázaro forced me to make two substitutions and that had an impact on my strategy for the rest of the game. I think they are both out of Wednesday’s game (Bayern Munich), that was one of the less positive aspects of the game”, he said.

“Gilberto also had some physical difficulties and couldn’t compete at the speed the game demanded. And without much justification. If it was one that has played less, ok, that’s understandable, but he has been playing a lot of games”, he added.