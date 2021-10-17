journalist says that Willian may only return to play in 2022

One of Corinthians’ main reinforcements for the season, attacking midfielder Willian only played for five minutes in the victory over Fluminense, in the midweek, in the round of the Brazilian Championship. The shirt 10 was injured and had a grade 2 injury confirmed in the left thigh – according to the forecast released by the club itself, the player will have to leave Sylvinho’s team for a period between four and five weeks, but that time could be much longer.
According to information from journalist Samir Carvalho, disclosed on the ‘Café do Setorista’ channel, on Youtube, Willian may only return to play next season. “I spoke with important people at the club and they told me that the player is at risk of not returning to the pitch this season. There is this risk, but one thing is certain: Willian will no longer be 100% physically on the field in the 2021 season, and there is still a chance of not even coming back to the field. Of course, the important thing is that the player comes back well and 100%”, he said.
Samir Carvalho was keen to praise Willian’s professionalism and quality when rebutting criticism that Corinthians would have hired an expensive player to stay in the medical department. The journalist also pondered that demanding that the number 10 shirt come back to help with marking could be harmful.
“(…) Putting Willian to be making appointments for Fábio Santos and co, then it’s not possible. I would never blame Sylvinho for that, but I think it’s worth the advice. There is a lack of wisdom”, he stated.