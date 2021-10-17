Jundiaí has ​​a campaign to vaccinate against Covid and update vaccines for children and adolescents

The Health Promotion Unit (UGPS) of Jundiaí promoted, this Saturday (16), the V Day of Multivaccination to update the vaccination card for children and adolescents and also to apply a booster dose and 2nd dose of delays. vaccine against Covid-19.

Professor Ana Lucia Spinola Oliveira took advantage of the action to take her son Gabriel Spinola Oliveira, 14, to update his vaccination card. “It’s important to take care of his health and keep the vaccines up to date,” said Ana Lúcia, who, after leaving UBS Agapeama, took the opportunity to take her mother to the Franciso Dal Santos Sports Center to take the booster dose against Covid-19. “Saturday is dedicated to health care,” he said.

Monique Contesin and José Carlos Claudin took their children Adrielly, Miguel and Adrian to update the vaccines. “Important moment for their health”, they remembered.

The multivaccination campaign continues during the month of October. The nurse and coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Maria do Carmo Possidente, reminds that children and adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or guardians. “It is necessary to take the vaccination card so that the technical team can check if there is any missing vaccine or if there are new vaccines that were incorporated by the Ministry of Health and to which the child or adolescent has the right”, he pointed out.

With an appointment made by the website, Flavia Corrêa da Cunha, 74, took the booster dose against Covid-19 at the drive thru at Parque da Uva. “This new dose gives even more security,” he said.

Renata Colin Pereira also booked through the site and took her mother, Amélia Colin, 78, and her mother-in-law, Olga Pereira, 78, to take the D3. She also took the opportunity to donate food to the Solidarity Vaccination Campaign. In addition to ensuring better health for them, we also help those who need it most,” he said.

In addition to the booster dose for the elderly, the vaccination posts set up in Parque da Uva, CECE Aramis Polli and Dal Santo also apply the second delayed dose, without the need for scheduling. “This is an opportunity for people to complete their vaccination cycle, because that’s the only way we can defeat the coronavirus”, commented Maria do Carmo.