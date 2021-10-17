Jungkook is praised for not cutting off his dog’s ears

Jungkook, from BTS, is the newest daddy dog ​​in town! He recently introduced his Doberman dog, Jeon Bahm, at BTS In The Soop 2, stealing the hearts of ARMYs around the world.

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

Bahm was presented as such: “Even though his build is big, he’s a baby.” Dobermans are a highly energetic breed of dog known for their fierce and elegant appearance. They were originally bred to be guard dogs, a trait Jungkook himself recognized when he told Bahm: “You don’t need to be on your guard. I can protect myself”, as they walked.

At the same time, Dobermans are sweet and affectionate dogs. Although they may look tough because of their straight posture and common appearance with their ears up, they are adorable and happy just to be with their families.

Jungkook from BTS proved in simple ways that he is not like other owners of the same breed. He recognizes Bahm’s dignity and sweetness and has not cut off his ears or tail. The not-so-small puppy still has the natural characteristics of a Doberman.

the fact that most doberman owners make their dogs go under surgery to crop/clip their ears and tails but jungkook didn’t do that to his puppy, he kept his floppy ears and long tail pic.twitter.com/EvSNsjWT8V — jimtober (@hrIykoo) October 15, 2021

This is now done based on the owner’s preference. It is known to be a painful process for animals as large parts of their outer ears are cut off, making it illegal to cut ears in many places, including England and Wales.

Trimming or trimming the ears refers to the process of surgically altering or completely removing a dog’s ears and taping them so that they stand upright. This was historically done to make it more difficult to catch the dog and give it an intimidating appearance to protect its owners. Tail docking is also often done on Dobermans for aesthetic purposes and to make them less prone to injury.

However, it can also be a painful and sometimes traumatic event for puppies, especially if surgery is not performed by a trusted veterinarian. Unsurprisingly, Jungkook has received a lot of praise online for his human choice.

BTS star opens the game about “dating” with Jungkook

Many fans love to “shippar” the members of BTS and, twist and turn, the boys show that they are well aware of this fact. In 2019, V gave the best answer to an ARMY who talked about his possible romance with Jungkook.

While interacting with fans on the Weverse app, V said he couldn’t sleep and asked fans if they had any suggestions on how to fall asleep faster.

A fan soon suggested: “You can see the Jungkook photos you love”. The artist, in turn, responded to the comment by firing: “Get out of your imagination now, it’s not good there”.

Many ARMYs supported V in the comments, saying that while it might be funny among fans, ships can make idols uncomfortable.

Have BTS singers dated fans?

BTS stars RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook rarely talk about their love lives. Some members mentioned their girlfriends before joining the group, but they never publicly dated anyone after debut. However, American presenter Ellen DeGeneres once tried to find out if boys dated or hooked up with fans.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show received the septet in 2017, during a BTS trip to the United States. As they talked about their group and music, the presenter took a chance and asked if they had ever been involved with a fan.

(Photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

“Have you guys ever hooked up, hooked up with someone from ARMY?” Ellen asked the members. RM immediately burst out laughing as the translator explained the questions to the other members. The BTS leader tried to tackle the issue by joking: ‘We are (together) now.’

However, Ellen was not convinced. “You know what I mean”, she nudged the members before asking again, “Have you all ever dated one of the Armys?” As the members looked at each other, waiting for one of them to broach the question, V jumped up to respond strongly, “No, no. Not!”.

BTS has always said that he considers fans his friends. Recently, V called fandom his best friends. Speaking to Weverse magazine, he stated: “I want to partner with ARMY, his best friend, the friend who is always by his side when we’re not on stage.”

And he continued talking about how he values ​​communication with fans: “I want to talk to a close friend – that’s exactly how I feel. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my friend ARMY. Usually, when friends can’t see each other, they stay in touch all the time. I can talk about all sorts of things with ARMY thanks to the Weverse platform.”