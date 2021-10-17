Kill the Justice League gets new trailer on DC FanDome

They are Earth’s last hope!

after the franchise Batman: Arkham The Rocksteady Studios is back with a new game, this time focusing on DC’s most beloved team of villains, the Suicide Squad. Entitled suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the new game will show the team fighting the Justice League, which is being mentally controlled by the Brainiac, and he just got a new trailer showing more of the title during the DC FanDome.

The preview shows Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern and the mighty Super man, as well as other villains that will show up in the game, such as the Penguin and gizmo.

Check out the trailer below:

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the player will be able to control the Harlequin the Gunman, King Shark or the captain boomerang on an open world adventure in the city of metropolis and you can choose to play alone or in coop with up to four other players.

suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.

