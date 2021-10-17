know 8 benefits of this superfruit







Pineapple prevents disease and reduces swelling Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

The superfruit concept is relatively new in Brazil. Scholars and nutrition professionals consider some fruits so beneficial to health that they deserve such a classification. And pineapple is one of them. A source of countless vitamins, minerals and functional substances, the fruit is an excellent way to sweeten life, diet and, on top of that, prevent the development of diseases.

It is nothing new for – almost – anyone that, in order to maintain a healthy diet, it is not necessary to suffer. Pineapple is further proof that it is possible to eat well and lose weight, for example. To demonstrate all that the fruit can do for health, with the help of nutritionist Fernanda Brunacci, we list the eight main benefits of pineapple. Check out:

1 – Prevents the development of serious illnesses

“Pineapple can act in several positive ways on health, as it is a fruit rich in several vitamins, minerals, bioactive compounds, water and fiber. Combined with a healthy and balanced diet, it can help prevent the increase of cholesterol, the appearance diabetes, some types of cancer and heart health,” says Fernanda.

2 – Combats stress and improves mental health

According to the nutritionist, in addition to physical benefits, including pineapple in your diet can also strengthen your mind. “Thanks to vitamins B1 and B3, pineapple helps fight fatigue and mental fatigue,” he says.

3 – Strengthens the muscles

Fruit can also be a great alternative for those who practice physical activities regularly. “The presence of potassium helps in muscle contraction and protects against hypertension,” explains Fernanda.

4 – Reduces swelling and contributes to the proper functioning of the body

You know that bad bloating feeling? The causes can be many, however, constipation and water retention often contribute to this unpleasant effect. Eating a few portions of pineapple, perhaps, is the most sought after solution. “The fruit also helps the intestinal transit and can even help in PMS, reducing fluid retention”, says the specialist.

5 – Immunity at the top

Perhaps one of the most famous effects of the fruit. “Since it is a source of vitamin C, pineapple plays a fundamental role in immunity, iron absorption (preventing iron deficiency anemia) and in blood circulation”, comments Fernanda.

6 – Improves digestion

Another famous pineapple function. “Fruit is always remembered as a food that helps digestion, thanks to the presence of an enzyme called bromelain”, says the nutritionist.

7 – Decreases pain and delays aging

“This enzyme [bromelina] it also has other roles in the body: it is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that protects the heart. It can help with arthritis, reducing pain and preventing cancer. It also has an antimicrobial action”, reports Fernanda.

8 – Can prevent infections

“Some studies even show that bromelain can work to prevent bacterial diseases, pneumonia, rhinitis and sinusitis”, completes the nutritionist.

Care with the use of pineapple

However, for the pineapple to be able to offer all these benefits, the ideal is to consume the fruit in its natural state. Or, in a simple recipe that does not have the addition of sugar and other industrialized components. It is also worth noting that roasting pineapple can reduce its functional properties. “High temperatures degrade both bromelain and vitamins C, B1 and B3”, says Fernanda.

There is also no correct amount to eat pineapple on a daily basis. According to the nutritionist, to reach the ideal levels of vitamin C and fiber, for example, it would be necessary to consume 12 slices of the fruit. “Of course, no one will only eat pineapple. So, have a balanced, harmonious diet and consume different types of fruits, to offer the body a variety of nutrients”, he recommends.

About the possible contraindications, Fernanda points out that “some people have problems with thrush when ingesting pineapple. Others have some degree of heartburn. If this is your case, exclude the fruit from the diet”.

Source: Fernanda Brunacci, nutritionist at Vibe Saúde