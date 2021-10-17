know the best investments for this period







High Selic is a way to contain inflation in Brazilian money Photo: Shutterstock / Finance and Entrepreneurship

In September, the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank was held. It was decided to adjust the Selic rate to 6.25%. But what to do with investments during periods of high Selic?

It is important to remember that not all investments are affected by this index, so you can breathe a sigh of relief. Those that will be positively affected are investments that are pegged to the Selic rate and the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

That is, those investors who previously needed to go to equity investments because of profitability but were afraid can benefit at this time. Especially if they have post-fixed investments.

This is because, when an investor opts for a post-fixed investment, he receives a forecast of profits but does not necessarily know the exact value of how much that investment will yield.

In this sense, investors who invested their money in post-fixed securities linked to the Selic rate invested without actually knowing how much they received, since this is a possibility of financial investment that accompanies fluctuations in the index.

Among this category of investments benefiting from the high Selic are:

Selic Treasure ;

; Real Estate Credit Bills ( LCI ) and Agribusiness Letters of Credit ( LCA ) issued by financial institutions linked to the CDI;

) and Agribusiness Letters of Credit ( ) issued by financial institutions linked to the CDI; Bank Deposit Certificates (CBD) linked to the CDI.

And what are the impaired investments?

At this time, the investments that could be most harmed by the high Selic rate are pre-fixed investments. This is because pre-fixed bonds offer a fixed remuneration until the maturity date.

So, if you are in doubt between investing in a pre-fixed or post-fixed application, opt for a post-fixed one at this time. Pre-fixed investments, especially long-term ones, may be harmed, since, with the high Selic rate, the rate may rise above the rate offered.

How important is the Selic rate for these investments?

The Selic rate is an important index used by the Central Bank to control inflation. In this sense, when the Selic rate rises, the interest charged on financing, loans and cards is higher. This is a measure taken to discourage consumption among the population and thus control inflation.

The high Selic rate is also important for the exchange rate, since in the long term, the increase in interest rates favors the appreciation of the real against the dollar.

The expectation, according to the projection of the Focus Bulletin, is that the Selic rate will reach 8.25% per year. But, there are still other institutions that project a slightly higher value, of around 8.45% per year until the end of 2021.