laboratory is suspected of having misdiagnosed 43 thousand

The UK health authorities said in a statement that around 43,000 citizens of the country may have received erroneous negative results when performing PCR tests at a laboratory called Immensa Health Clinic, located in the city of Wolverhampton.

The British health agency suspended the laboratory’s activities two weeks ago. The decision was made on account of reports from people who received negative PCR test results after having previously tested positive in antigen tests.

The results of the NHS Test and Trace investigations concluded that at least 43,000 tests analyzed between 8 September and 12 October may have been false negatives. In a statement from the agency, the error was described as an “isolated incident, but all samples are now being redirected to other laboratories”.

Consequences

Incorrect results could mean that thousands of people infected with the virus were given the wrong recommendation to stop isolation and thus ended up infecting others.

The British National Health System is in contact with people who may still be infected to advise them on retesting.