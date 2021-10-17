Lack of fertilizers threatens planting and could impact inflation

Producer Emilio Kenji Okamura, from Capão Bonito, a municipality in the southwest of São Paulo, has already purchased the fertilizer which he will use to plant corn in February. “Since there is a lot of talk about possible lack, I decided to anticipate it, but I paid dearly”, he says.

For many producers, the crisis in the supply of fertilizers for the second corn crop, the “safrinha”, to be sown between January and March in the Center-South region of the country, is already real.

The impact will not be restricted to the field: should hit the Brazilian’s plate and inflation.

Last week, the president Jair Bolsonaro predicted food shortages in 2022 because of lack of fertilizers.

Inflation

Rather than shortages, experts believe the impact tends to be in the form of inflation.

The big damaged one, the second corn crop, called the off-season, in practice is a “safrona”. Of the 118 million tons of corn expected for the year 2022, the off-season should account for 75%.

As corn is the staple food for swine and poultry, any drop in supply results in higher prices for grain and meat.

Fertilizers

The problem is that Brazil depends on imports of inputs, such as phosphate, potassium chloride and urea, for example.

From January to July, of the 23.8 million tons of fertilizers delivered to farmers, 20 million tons were imported products and 3.8 million tons were produced nationally, according to the National Association for the Dissemination of Fertilizers (Anda).

And the international supply scenario is unfavorable. With the recovery of economies, purchases of fertilizers increased, driven by the rise of agricultural commodities (raw materials quoted in dollars). Added to this, there are restrictions on the supply of inputs.

In a statement, Anda’s executive director, Ricardo Tortorella, explains that potash, for example, suffers from uncertainties in supply by Belarus, due to sanctions applied by the European Union, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and England to that country that accounts for 20% of the offer, while, in phosphorus, the bottlenecks are in the delays in the shipments in ports of some traditional producers.

In addition, there are uncertainties about the new effects of restrictions on the Chinese supply of nitrogen and phosphorus due to the rise in the cost of natural gas and the increase in the consumption of these nutrients by the Asian giant. “China is a great producer and also a great consumer of fertilizers,” says researcher Felippe Serigati, from FGV Agro.

With the risk of not being able to deliver the product due to restrictions on the availability of fertilizers on the international market, in some regions, contracts already signed are being cancelled. “The fertilizer industry is not sending the price quote to producers because of the risk of not being able to deliver the product,” he says.

stopped market

The manager of the Agro consultancy at Itaú BBA, Guilherme Bellotti, says that, for the purchase of inputs for the 2022/2023 summer harvest, the market is at a standstill. “There is great uncertainty regarding the price of these inputs.”

The government’s room for maneuver to contain prices is practically non-existent. “Stocks are marginal, not significant,” says Silvio Farnese, director of the Department of Marketing and Supply at the Ministry of Agriculture.

He explains that the Minimum Price Guarantee Policy was designed in 1966. When market prices were below the minimum, the government came in, buying the products. But for years, market prices for agricultural products have been above the minimum, and “the world has abandoned the policy of building stocks, except for China.”

“The focus of the ministry today is to concentrate efforts towards increasing agricultural production, providing insurance, rural credit, and that is what has happened in recent years”, he observes. As for the president’s statement that there will be a lack of food, Farnese says that this is not the scenario the folder is seeing. “The president had a position of alert”, he says. The information is from the newspaper ‘The State of São Paulo’.