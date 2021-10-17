Lack of parts causes Volks to suspend 1,500 contracts on ABC, says union

Starting in November, Volkswagen will suspend the employment contract of around 1.5 thousand employees who work at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The information has been confirmed to CNN by the director of the ABC Metallurgist Union, José Roberto Nogueira da Silva, who participated in the negotiations with the automaker.

The so-called “lay-off”, adopted by the company, can last from two to five months according to Brazilian legislation. During this period, the production unit will operate with only one shift of workers. The measure was taken because of the scarcity of electronic components used in the manufacture of vehicles.

The direction of the ABC Metallurgist Union considers the decision positive for the category, as it can avoid layoffs at this time of adversity faced by the automotive sector.

When contacted, the Volkswagen press office informed that it will not take a position on the subject yet.

The increase in inputs compromises the entire automobile sector in the country. Last month, Renault do Brasil adopted the “lay-off” for 300 employees and a Voluntary Resignation Program with an estimated departure of 250 people.

Stellantis, the holding company that controls 14 brands, including Fiat, has granted a lay-off for around 1.8 thousand employees at the Betim Automotive Pole, in Minas Gerais, since October 4th. The measure was approved at the category’s assembly and focuses on part of the night shift work. The day shift continues to operate normally.

This month, the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) reduced vehicle production and sales estimates for the year 2021. The 22% increase in production, estimated in July this year, was revised to 6% to 10% . On the other hand, the expectation of sales went from a high of 13% in the year to the possibility of a fall of 1% to a growth of, at most, 3%. The change was justified by the lack of components for the industry and the weakness of Brazil’s main vehicle consumers, such as Argentina.