Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti appear featured for Beyond Illusion

Protagonists of beyond the illusion, next soap opera at 6pm, Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti appeared featured in an Instagram post of the Palace Hotel, the plot’s main location in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais. Larissa and Rafael appeared in the publication with the looks adopted for the first phase of the serial signed by Alessandra Poggi.

“Rede Globo’s new 6 pm telenovela, ‘Além da Ilusão’, chose the Palace Hotel Poços de Caldas to record the first 9 chapters! The plot begins in the city of Poços de Caldas and with the main cast recording right here at the Palace Hotel, representing 23% of the story’s setting. In the photos we have the protagonists posing in our Tuscan Garden”, details the profile in the caption.

In the first stage of the narrative, Larissa Manoela plays Elisa, a dressmaker who, after her involvement with Davi (Rafael Vitti), ends up murdered. The blame for the crime lies with the young man. Years later, upon leaving jail, the illusionist meets Isabela (also Larissa), Elisa’s younger sister, identical to her. The girl’s interest in Davi terrifies Matias (Antonio Calloni) and Violeta (Malu Galli), their parents.

Besides Illusão, it also has Bárbara Paz, Danilo Mesquita, Eriberto Leão, Marcello Novaes, Paloma Duarte, Werner Schünemann, Alexandra Richter, Arlete Salles, Jayme Matarazzo, Marcos Veras, Marisa Orth, Paulo Betti, Carla Cristina Cardoso, Claudio Gabriel, Débora Ozório, Duda Brack, Gaby Amarantos, Olívia Araújo, Roberta Gualda, Patrícia Pinho, Ana Clara Winter, Carol Romano, Caroline Dallarosa, Cláudio Jaborandy, Guilherme Prates, Jorge Lucas, Marcelo Escorel, Sofia Budke and Lima Duarte in special participation.

The new 6 pm soap opera should premiere in February, after successive delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The replacement of Nos Tempos do Imperador was scheduled for the second half of 2020. Amid the changes imposed by the fight against the coronavirus, artistic director Pedro Vasconcelos left the station, being replaced by Luiz Henrique Rios.

