Lazio turns with Felipe Anderson’s controversial goal and wins Inter Milan in a derby for Serie A

Lazio won 3-1 the derby against Inter Milan, which was played this Saturday (16), for the 8th round of the Italian Championship

The classic between lazio and Inter Milan ended on a hot Saturday (16). With a comeback inside the Olympic Stadium in Rome, the hosts won 3-1 in a clash for the 8th round of the Italian Championship, which was broadcast exclusively to Star+ subscribers.

Perisic opened the scoring for visitors. Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic-Savic scored for the Roma team.

The result of Simone Inzaghi’s reunion with Lazio fans turned out to be the best possible for the hosts.

Needing to win to end the sequence of instability and join the group at the top of the table, Lazio started the match well, putting pressure on Simone Inzaghi’s team with speed moves by Pedro and Felipe Anderson.

If the hosts had problems scoring, they still saw the game scenario get tough after Hysaj took down Barella inside the area. In the penalty kick, Perisic hit hard and put the Milan team in front of the scoreboard.

Even with the partial victory in the first half, it was Lazio who were better during this period. But Maurizio Sarri’s team suffered from the lack of effectiveness against Handanović.

If Inter opened the penalty kick when Lazio was better, the scenario was reversed for the second half. After returning well from the locker rooms, the Milan team pressed for another goal.

It was at this moment that Bastoni’s arm appeared. In dispute for the top, the ball deflected into the defender’s hand. Penalty

On the charge, Immobile hit hard and left everything the same on the scoreboard.

The turnaround of the Lazio team was marked by controversy. In a sprint, Felipe Anderson found Immobile at the end. The striker hit and Handanović saved. On the rebound, the Brazilian appeared to deflect to the back of the goal.

The atmosphere was heavy after Inter players complained that the number 7 shirt did not stop the game because an athlete from the Milan team fell on the pitch.

Even after the controversy, there was still time for Milinkovic-Savic to score and close the score for Lazio.

Championship situation

With the victory at home, Lazio now has 14 points in the standings, in 5th place. Inter Milan parks at 17 points, in 3rd position in Serie A.

The guy: Perisić

The jargon of the player who knows the shortcuts on the field can be well exemplified in Ivan Perisić. The Croatian veteran, who scored the penalty kick that opened the scoring, was the big name for the Milan team.

Taking danger from the edges, he appeared to create alongside Dzeko and gave a lot of work to Lazio’s defense.

Ivan Perisic celebrates goal for Internazionale Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

It was bad: Elseid Hysaj

Lazio pressured and tried to get ahead of the scoreboard in the match, but saw their plans go down the drain after Elseid Hysaj’s penalty in Barella. The foul inside the area resulted in a goal by Perisic.

upcoming games

After the match this Saturday, Lazio returns to the field on Thursday (21) to face the team from Olympique de Marseille, for the Europa League. The next appointment for Serie A will be on Sunday (24) against the hellas verona.

Inter Milan faces on Tuesday (19) the sheriff, for the Champions League. The team will have the derby against the youth, on Sunday, in the next clash for the Italian.

Datasheet

LAZIO X INTER MILAN

GOALS: Ciro Immobile (64′ PEN) Felipe Anderson (81′) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (90’+1′) for Lazio; Ivan Perisic (12′) for Inter Milan

Lazio: Reigns; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Patric and Hysaj (Lazzari); Lucas Leiva, Basic (Luiz Alberto) and Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Immobile. TECHNICIAN: Maurizio Sarri

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni (Dumfries); Brozovic, Gagliardini (Vecino), Barella, Darmian and Dimarco; Perisic (Correa) and Dzeko. TECHNICIAN: Simone Inzaghi