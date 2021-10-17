Leaked image shows supposed notch on MacBooks Pro screen – MacMagazine

This week, a weird rumor related to futures 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro mentioned the possibility that notebooks come with a cutout similar to iPhones.

Because today, the leaker DuanRui found a post on Weibo — by user AnyTurtle999 — which supposedly shows the display of these MBPs. DuanRui stressed, however, that even with this possible notch, we won’t have a Face ID — but we will continue with the Touch ID, even if Apple abandons the Touch Bar, as rumors indicate.

Apparently, in this space we would have the FaceTime camera (possibly 1080p), the microphone and an ambient light sensor for the True Tone feature.

Of course, all this is still a rumor and should be taken into account with great trepidation. But, if confirmed, even though we have a nice cutout on the screen, the display borders/margins would actually be much smaller than what we currently have.

To illustrate these changes, designer Parker Ortolani created the concept below.

This is because references have already been found (in the beta version of macOS Monterey) to new resolutions of 3024×1964 pixels and 3456×2234 pixels (for the 14″ and 16″ MBPs, respectively); by subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both (just for the crop), the new resolutions of 3024×1890 and 3456×2160 are equivalent to an exact 16:10 aspect ratio — present in all models sold today.

O 9to5Mac argued that a notch of these on the Mac is probably less intrusive than on the iPhone — because of the macOS menu bar.

If we think about it, the center of the Mac screen is usually empty because the menu bar items don’t quite occupy that spot. And since the new MacBook Pros are expected to come with Mini-LED screens, Apple could use a black menu bar on these models, so that it blends in with the notch (making the notch less noticeable).

What do you think? Prepared for such radical changes?! 😛