Leaked! Moto G71 5G FCC certified with 5,000mAh battery, NFC and more

Motorola continues to expand its line of smartphones and may soon announce two new models belonging to the G line, a segment that houses handsets with an interesting cost-benefit ratio and hardware aimed at users looking for a phone for everyday use, including navigation on the web, use of social networks and eventually some games. According to information, the brand is working on two new cell phones that are expected to be launched soon: the Moto G51 5G and Moto G71 5G, which was recently homologated in Europe.

The device appeared at the FCC — regulatory agency similar to Anatel — under the model number XT2169-1 and had some information about its possible technical file revealed, indicating that the Moto G71 5G should be made official with network support 5G, 5,000 mAh battery capacity, NFC and 3.5 mm headphone jack. As expected, the certification does not show many details about the smartphone, so information such as the processor, RAM and screen are still unknown, however it is expected that more leaks will appear soon as the device receives other approvals.

In addition to the Moto G71 5G, another model of this line also had some data leaked this week, being the Moto G51 5G, which like its bigger brother also has support for the 5G network and recently appeared on the Geekbench platform obtaining 543 points in Single-Core and 1,675 in Multi-Core in the benchmark tests. Per hour we still don’t know when these input variants will be announced by the manufacturer and neither in which regions will be released.