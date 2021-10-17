Lineup: with Gómez and tactical training, Palmeiras ends preparation to face Inter | palm trees

The squad of Palmeiras held this Saturday afternoon, at the Football Academy, the last training session before the game this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Internacional, at Allianz Parque, by Brasileirão.

Coach Abel Ferreira led a tactical work, in which he worked out the last details for the match. There was still a small field exercise.

Gómez and Piquerez in training this Saturday at Palmeiras

Injured, Mayke, Gabriel Menino and Danilo followed their recovery schedules inside the Academy. They don’t face Inter.

On the other hand, Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael, recovered, trained once more and should reinforce the team, as well as Weverton, Gómez and Piquerez, who returned from the qualifiers. The Paraguayan defender, who had done a job at home on Friday, trained with his teammates.

So, a possible team for this Sunday’s game is Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Dudu and Raphael Veiga; Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Palmeiras is in the fifth position of Brasileirão, with 40 points, one ahead of Inter, the seventh.